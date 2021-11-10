Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to help your child get the most protection out of their face mask

By Joel Rindelaub, Research Fellow, School of Chemical Sciences, University of Auckland
With many children around the country required to wear masks in classrooms, including those as young as eight in Victoria, parents are wondering how they can support their kids’ mask use.

Schools are a breeding ground for respiratory viruses. When a large number of people are gathered together for extended periods of time within indoor areas, it’s a perfect recipe for aerosol transmission.

Along with proper ventilation, physical distancing and good hygiene, face masks can help reduce the spread…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


