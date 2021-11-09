White sharks can easily mistake swimmers or surfers for seals. Our research aims to reduce the risk
By Laura Ryan, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Biological Sciences, Macquarie University
Charlie Huveneers, Associate professor, Flinders University
The death of 57-year-old Paul Millachip at Fremantle’s Port Beach is a reminder that shark bites, though rare, can be tragic. New research aims to reduce the risk by understanding sharks’ vision.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 9, 2021