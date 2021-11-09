Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP26: how unlocking nature's power can help the UK step up its fight against climate change

By Alison Smith, Researcher in Nature-based Solutions, University of Oxford
Alexandre Chausson, Researcher in Nature-based Solutions, University of Oxford
Nathalie Seddon, Professor of Biodiversity, University of Oxford
World leaders have been gathering at COP26, the UN climate summit in Glasgow, against a backdrop of flooded homes, closed roads and cancelled trains across the UK caused by extreme weather. These conditions are a stark reminder that as well as dramatically reducing our carbon emissions, we must also begin adapting to…


© The Conversation -


