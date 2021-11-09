Tolerance.ca
COP26: Greening Finance?, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
COP26 is an entertaining show, designed to divert the public's attention from what is going on. The IPCC, the COP's committee of climate experts, does not predict the apocalypse to deaf governments, but provides them with a discourse to justify their political ambitions. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, who are resolutely hostile to the financial projects of the COPs, have refused to attend, while the big bankers are talking about 100 billion dollars of investment.


