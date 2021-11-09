Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP26: how the world's militaries hide their huge carbon emissions

By Doug Weir, Research and Policy Director at the Conflict and Environment Observatory, and Visiting Research Fellow, Dept of Geography, King's College London
Benjamin Neimark, Senior Lecturer, Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University
Oliver Belcher, Assistant Professor of Geography, Durham University
Share this article
Climate change leadership requires more than stirring speeches, it means facing up to hard truths. One truth that governments around the world are struggling with is the immense contribution their militaries are making to the climate crisis.

For example, the US Department of Defense is the largest institutional consumer of fossil fuels in the world – and the largest institutional emitter. Two of us worked on a 2019 study which showed that if the US military were a country, its fuel usage alone…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How unlocking nature's power can help the UK step up its fight against climate change
~ School surveillance of students via laptops may do more harm than good
~ 4 unexpected places where adults can learn science
~ Why so many unions oppose vaccine mandates – even when they actually support them
~ Why Nicaragua's slide toward dictatorship is a concern for the region and the US, too
~ Family foundations change their priorities over time, as new generations call the shots
~ COP26: meat eating is a big climate issue – but isn't getting the attention it deserves
~ Tidal turbines could generate 11% of the UK's power – if the government funds this technology
~ A disaster relief insurance system shows how well international alliances can work – new research
~ We discovered why giant pandas are black and white: here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter