COP26: how the world's militaries hide their huge carbon emissions
By Doug Weir, Research and Policy Director at the Conflict and Environment Observatory, and Visiting Research Fellow, Dept of Geography, King's College London
Benjamin Neimark, Senior Lecturer, Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University
Oliver Belcher, Assistant Professor of Geography, Durham University
Climate change leadership requires more than stirring speeches, it means facing up to hard truths. One truth that governments around the world are struggling with is the immense contribution their militaries are making to the climate crisis.
For example, the US Department of Defense is the largest institutional consumer of fossil fuels in the world – and the largest institutional emitter. Two of us worked on a 2019 study which showed that if the US military were a country, its fuel usage alone…
- Tuesday, November 9, 2021