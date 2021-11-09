Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How unlocking nature's power can help the UK step up its fight against climate change

By Alison Smith, Researcher in Nature-based Solutions, University of Oxford
Alexandre Chausson, Researcher in Nature-based Solutions, University of Oxford
Nathalie Seddon, Professor of Biodiversity, University of Oxford
Share this article
World leaders have been gathering at COP26, the UN climate summit in Glasgow, against a backdrop of flooded homes, closed roads and cancelled trains across the UK caused by extreme weather. These conditions are a stark reminder that as well as dramatically reducing our carbon emissions, we must also begin adapting to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COP26: how the world's militaries hide their huge carbon emissions
~ School surveillance of students via laptops may do more harm than good
~ 4 unexpected places where adults can learn science
~ Why so many unions oppose vaccine mandates – even when they actually support them
~ Why Nicaragua's slide toward dictatorship is a concern for the region and the US, too
~ Family foundations change their priorities over time, as new generations call the shots
~ COP26: meat eating is a big climate issue – but isn't getting the attention it deserves
~ Tidal turbines could generate 11% of the UK's power – if the government funds this technology
~ A disaster relief insurance system shows how well international alliances can work – new research
~ We discovered why giant pandas are black and white: here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter