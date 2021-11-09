Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

School surveillance of students via laptops may do more harm than good

By Nir Kshetri, Professor of Management, University of North Carolina – Greensboro
Ever since the start of the pandemic, more and more public school students are using laptops, tablets or similar devices issued by their schools.

The percentage of teachers who reported their schools had provided their students with such devices doubled from 43% before the pandemic to 86% during the pandemic, a September 2021 report shows.

In one sense, it might be tempting to celebrate how schools…


