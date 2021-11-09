South African front-page stories about COVID were sensationalist and unhelpful
By Herman Wasserman, Professor of Media Studies in the Centre for Film and Media Studies, University of Cape Town
Chikezie E. Uzuegbunam, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Cape Town
Tanja Bosch, Associate Professor in Media Studies and Production, University of Cape Town
Wallace Chuma, Associate professor, University of Cape Town
The majority of front page reports were negative in tone, seeing very little possibility for individual agency and self-efficacy. This can amplify public anxiety and fear.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 9, 2021