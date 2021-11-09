Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'We have nothing left' – the catastrophic consequences of criminalising livelihoods in west Africa

By Ini Dele-Adedeji, Research Associate, University of Bristol
Amanda Schmid-Scott, ESRC Postdoctoral Fellow, Newcastle University
Gernot Klantschnig, Associate Professor in International Criminology, University of Bristol
Share this article
We were in Obalende: a bustling working-class neighbourhood of office buildings, shops and residential areas, on Lagos Island, Nigeria. During the day, the neighbourhood teems with small market stalls selling all manner of things, from fruit and vegetables to electronics, tailored clothes and everyday household items.

In the evenings, new stalls spring up to cater for commuters queuing for buses, and noisy street-side bars open to provide distraction and refreshment for people coming back from a long day at work.

But we weren’t there to buy an iPod or have a drink. We were…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Are some brains wired for dance?
~ Ditching fossil fuels will have immediate health benefits for millions - world leaders must seize the chance
~ Morrison to link $500 million for new technologies to easing way for carbon capture and storage
~ Facebook, the metaverse and the monetisation of higher education
~ The police's new scare campaign won't stop people from using drugs. But it will increase stigma
~ The EU and Armenia, partners in reform?
~ In Turkey, 30 people face investigation over social media posts that ‘insulted the president’
~ Sudan: Immediately Free Detainees; Halt Arrests
~ Indonesian court allows internet blocking amid social unrest
~ Cost of Germany's climate policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter