Human Rights Observatory

Ditching fossil fuels will have immediate health benefits for millions - world leaders must seize the chance

By Eloise Marais, Associate Professor in Physical Geography, UCL
Karn Vohra, Research assistant, UCL
Carbon dioxide (CO₂) emitted by burning fossil fuels for energy today will only be removed from the atmosphere by natural sinks – like forests and the ocean – in the next 300 to 1,000 years. That means the climate benefits of transitioning to clean energy become apparent on far longer timescales than political term limits and election cycles. A US study, for example, found that deep cuts to emissions from the energy sector will not result in climate cooling until after…


