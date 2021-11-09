Tolerance.ca
The police's new scare campaign won't stop people from using drugs. But it will increase stigma

By Nicole Lee, Professor at the National Drug Research Institute (Melbourne), Curtin University
Jarryd Bartle, Sessional Lecturer, RMIT University
As part of a Halloween-inspired campaign, the Australian Federal Police has released a series of ill-advised memes attempting to highlight the “lesser-known impacts” of illicit drug use.

The campaign demonstrates a skewed and overly simplistic understanding of drug problems. It’s superficial, inaccurate and demonises people who use drugs.

People who use drugs are depicted as spine-chilling zombies that “bankroll criminals who enslave women and destroy the environment”.…


