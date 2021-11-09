Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cost of Germany's climate policy

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) and the Boston Consulting Group estimate at 860 billion euros the cost of adapting the country's facilities to the climate objectives adopted by the Merkel government for 2030. The Federation is therefore asking the German state for 280 billion euros as compensation. In addition, the government coalition being formed is urged to offer tax cuts to all “net zero” (ie carbon-free) (...)


