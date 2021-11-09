Tolerance.ca
COP26: why education for girls is crucial in the fight against climate change

By Betty Barkha, PhD Candidate, Monash University
Katrina Lee-Koo, Associate Professor of International Relations, Monash University
Girls and women will experience climate change in unique ways. This includes being vulnerable to gender-based violence as climate change brings about forced migration, loss of housing and income.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


