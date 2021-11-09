Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: Scott Morrison has decided electric cars won't threaten Aussie weekends

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
As well as Michelle Grattan’s usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversation’s politics team.

Scott Morrison is gearing up for the election in the first half of 2022. As the country emerges from COVID constraints, the PM is trying to make up for lost time on the ground, travelling in NSW and Victoria this week. He’s selling some of the nitty gritty of his emissions reduction policy, including a plan to encourage the…


