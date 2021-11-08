Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As the world surges ahead on electric vehicle policy, the Morrison government's new strategy leaves Australia idling in the garage

By Jake Whitehead, Tritum E-Mobility Fellow & Advance Queensland Industry Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Jessica Whitehead, Industry Fellow, The University of Queensland
Kai Li Lim, St Baker E-Mobility Fellow, The University of Queensland
Share this article
It’s encouraging to see the Morrison government move past its claim electric vehicles would ‘end the weekend’. But the new plan is not the national electric vehicle strategy Australia deserves, and badly needs.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Astroworld tragedy: here's how concert organisers can prevent big crowds turning deadly
~ An insider’s look at the Glasgow climate summit – talks intensify, amid grandstanding and anger outside
~ Land ahoy: study shows the first continents bobbed to the surface more than 3 billion years ago
~ Australian journalism needs more than better protection, it needs better standards
~ Ethiopia: International Action Needed to Prevent Atrocities
~ Studying the complex genetics behind hair colour reveals how melanin affects us
~ The view from inside the Glasgow climate summit – a focus on faster policy changes as talks intensify, amid grandstanding and anger outside
~ Are people lying more since the rise of social media and smartphones?
~ $1.2T infrastructure plan offers lucrative target for fraud
~ Climate change is transforming mountains – we must act to save them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter