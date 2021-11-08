Tolerance.ca
Australian journalism needs more than better protection, it needs better standards

By Andrew Podger, Honorary Professor of Public Policy, Australian National University
Australia may be leading the world in measures to protect public interest journalism from the threats arising from media restructuring and news aggregators such as Google and Facebook, but it has yet to properly address the related need for firm professional standards.

At the moment the Australian Press Council deals with complaints about the print and online…


© The Conversation -


