Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: International Action Needed to Prevent Atrocities

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Members of the House of People's Representatives attend a session to approve the state of emergency declared by the prime minister, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 4, 2021. © 2021 EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images © (New York) – The African Union Peace and Security Council and the United Nations Security Council should move beyond discussions and act to avert further atrocities in Ethiopia, Human Rights Watch said.   On November 4, 2021, the Ethiopian government passed a sweeping nationwide state of emergency granting the authorities unchecked power as fighting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Astroworld tragedy: here's how concert organisers can prevent big crowds turning deadly
~ An insider’s look at the Glasgow climate summit – talks intensify, amid grandstanding and anger outside
~ Land ahoy: study shows the first continents bobbed to the surface more than 3 billion years ago
~ As the world surges ahead on electric vehicle policy, the Morrison government's new strategy leaves Australia idling in the garage
~ Australian journalism needs more than better protection, it needs better standards
~ Studying the complex genetics behind hair colour reveals how melanin affects us
~ The view from inside the Glasgow climate summit – a focus on faster policy changes as talks intensify, amid grandstanding and anger outside
~ Are people lying more since the rise of social media and smartphones?
~ $1.2T infrastructure plan offers lucrative target for fraud
~ Climate change is transforming mountains – we must act to save them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter