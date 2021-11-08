Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are people lying more since the rise of social media and smartphones?

By David Markowitz, Assistant Professor of Social Media Data Analytics, University of Oregon
Share this article
Communication scholars have long wondered not just who lies the most, but also whether people tend to lie more online, in person or over the phone.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Studying the complex genetics behind hair colour reveals how melanin affects us
~ The view from inside the Glasgow climate summit – a focus on faster policy changes as talks intensify, amid grandstanding and anger outside
~ $1.2T infrastructure plan offers lucrative target for fraud
~ Climate change is transforming mountains – we must act to save them
~ Vaccine trial misconduct allegation – could it damage trust in science?
~ How can Australia get cracking on emissions? The know-how we need is in our universities
~ Nose sprays, needle-free patches, durable immunity: towards the next generation of COVID vaccines
~ Can the world avert mass starvation in Afghanistan without emboldening the Taliban?
~ From Vincent Massey to Ed Rogers: Canada's history of family firm feuds rivals 'Succession'
~ If we don’t learn from past climate disasters, they will claim more lives in the future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter