Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

$1.2T infrastructure plan offers lucrative target for fraud

By Jetson Leder-Luis, Assistant Professor of Markets, Public Policy and Law, Boston University
Share this article
Lawmakers passed the US$1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Nov. 5, 2021, with negotiations still ongoing over Democrats’ $1.75 trillion plan to expand the social safety net and tackle climate change.

The proposed $3 trillion in total spending is not only a big investment but a serious target for fraud.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Studying the complex genetics behind hair colour reveals how melanin affects us
~ The view from inside the Glasgow climate summit – a focus on faster policy changes as talks intensify, amid grandstanding and anger outside
~ Are people lying more since the rise of social media and smartphones?
~ Climate change is transforming mountains – we must act to save them
~ Vaccine trial misconduct allegation – could it damage trust in science?
~ How can Australia get cracking on emissions? The know-how we need is in our universities
~ Nose sprays, needle-free patches, durable immunity: towards the next generation of COVID vaccines
~ Can the world avert mass starvation in Afghanistan without emboldening the Taliban?
~ From Vincent Massey to Ed Rogers: Canada's history of family firm feuds rivals 'Succession'
~ If we don’t learn from past climate disasters, they will claim more lives in the future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter