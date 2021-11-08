Tolerance.ca
Vaccine trial misconduct allegation – could it damage trust in science?

By Simon Kolstoe, Reader in Bioethics and University Ethics Advisor, University of Portsmouth
The success of medical research has been one of the few positives of the COVID pandemic. The effectiveness of vaccines in preventing deaths (see graph below), is particularly impressive given the short time in which they were developed. But if recent allegations from a whistleblower about a Pfizer vaccine trial can be proven, they would indicate that time and financial pressures may have led to serious misconduct.


