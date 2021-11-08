Tolerance.ca
Early access to retirement savings in South Africa is a risk: here's why

By Bomikazi Zeka, Assistant Professor in Finance and Financial Planning, University of Canberra
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a financial strain on businesses, households and individuals. It’s leading more older adults to retire early, according to recent research. This means retirees could be making increased claims on social security benefits.

The pandemic pressures are one reason that South Africa’s National Treasury announced in…


