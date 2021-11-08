Tolerance.ca
Kenya’s mega-railway project leaves society more unequal than before

By Gediminas Lesutis, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Cambridge
In 2014, Kenya started to construct a new railway to connect the Mombasa Port with the interior and on to landlocked Uganda and Rwanda. Today the Standard Gauge Railway stops abruptly at Naivasha, 120km northwest of Nairobi. Ultimately it is planned to reach the border with Uganda at Malaba,…


