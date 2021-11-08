White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection
By Graeme Shannon, Lecturer in Zoology, Bangor University
Amy Gresham, PhD Student, Behavioural Ecology, Bangor University
Owain Barton, PhD Student, Ecology, Bangor University
New research from the US has shown that white-tailed deer are being infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. Antibodies were found in 40% of deer that were tested from January to March 2021 across Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois and New York state. A second unpublished study has detected the virus in 80% of deer sampled in Iowa between November 2020 and January 2021.
- Monday, November 8, 2021