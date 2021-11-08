Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's the difference between a PCR and antigen COVID-19 test? A molecular biologist explains

By Nathaniel Hafer, Assistant Professor, Program in Molecular Medicine, UMass Chan Medical School
Share this article
The two types of COVID-19 tests – antigen and PCR – work in very different ways, which is why one is fast but less accurate and the other is slow and precise.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Curious Kids: what is the coldest planet in the Solar System?
~ Scott Morrison spruiks electric vehicles – but rules out subsidies and an end-date for petrol cars
~ Caring, confident dads have structurally different brains – new research
~ White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection
~ Boris Johnson plans to take control of the independent Electoral Commission in another assault on democratic institutions
~ How one atheist laid the foundation of contemporary Hindu nationalism
~ Bridges, bike lanes, electric car chargers and more: 5 essential reads on the infrastructure bill
~ What Paul McCartney's 'The Lyrics' can teach us about harnessing our creativity
~ Do flies really throw up on your food when they land on it?
~ The handling of the Owen Paterson case is a danger to the entire fabric of British politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter