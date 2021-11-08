Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: US Should Urge Release of Dissidents

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US Vice President Kamala Harris, second left, attends a bilateral meeting with Vietnam's Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, August 25, 2021.  © 2021 Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP (New York) – The United States government should use upcoming meetings with Vietnam to press for the release of detained dissidents and other human rights improvements, Human Rights Watch said today. The 25th United States-Vietnam bilateral human rights dialogue is scheduled to begin on November 9, 2021, in Washington, DC. The Vietnamese government…


