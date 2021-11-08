Cervical cancer screening in New Zealand: self-testing at home will improve equity of outcomes for non-European women
By John Donne Potter, Professor, Research Centre for Hauora and Health, Massey University
Naomi Brewer, Research Fellow, Research Centre for Hauora and Health, Massey University
New Zealand is already using self-screening kits for bowel cancer. Giving women the opportunity to self-test for cervical cancer at home will improve equity and lift participation.
- Sunday, November 7, 2021