On the intimate and character-revealing photographs of Linda McCartney – Paul's wife, and a stunning artist

By Lisa French, Professor & Dean, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
Review: The Linda McCartney Retrospective, Ballarat International Foto Biennale

The Linda McCartney Retrospective has toured the world, taking on a new life in each location, morphing and connecting to the local milieu. It morphs again here for Ballarat’s International Foto Biennale. The 200 works included are curated from the artist’s vast archive of half a million photographs by her famous husband Sir Paul McCartney and their daughters, photographer Mary and fashion designer Stella.

The show contains work across 30 years, from her earliest images of rock stars…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


