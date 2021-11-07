Tolerance.ca
How granular climate information can help tea growers in Malawi and Kenya

By Neha Mittal, Research Fellow, University of Leeds
Andrew Dougill, Professor of Environmental Sustainability, University of Leeds
Katharine Vincent, Honorary Research Fellow in the School of Agricultural, Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Tea growers in Malawi and Kenya wanted site-specific climate information to help them manage and plan their farming practices to maximise yield and quality.


