Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Negotiations underway to eliminate Kurdish mercenaries in Syria

For two weeks, Turkey has been negotiating with Russia the conditions of her exit from Idleb, the area in northern Syria where all the remaining jihadists are amassed. Turkey insists that it will not be possible for her to withdraw as long as the Kurdish mercenaries continue to threaten her. Discussions are focusing on a Russian-Turkish-Syrian operation to stamp out the Kurdish mercenaries of the PKK/YPG, who have already been abandoned by their former US employers. Russia would thus set (...)


© Voltaire Network -


More
