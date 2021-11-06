Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley's defence of Small Island Developing States at COP26 makes her a regional rock star

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
"How does Barbados feel about [Prime Minister] Mia Mottley? Because the rest of the Caribbean feels as though y’all won the lottery in the PM dept."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Congress passes $1T infrastructure bill – but how does the government go about spending that much money?
~ Booker Prize: Damon Galgut's The Promise is a reminder of South Africa's continued and difficult journey to a better future
~ Behind the success of the Kenyan Twitter disinformation campaign to discredit the Pandora Papers
~ Malaria elimination in southern Africa? Possibly, but these gaps need attention
~ Shipping emissions must fall by a third by 2030 and reach zero before 2050 – new research
~ Syria's possible return to Lebanese scene
~ US military-industrial lobby against Biden's "Buy American" drive
~ Ethiopia cleared by High Commissioner for Human Rights
~ East Coast flooding is a reminder that sea level is rising as the climate warms
~ Remembrance Day: Flag-raising discussions in Canada pose questions about residential schools and what we remember
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter