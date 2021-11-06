Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaria elimination in southern Africa? Possibly, but these gaps need attention

By Taneshka Kruger, UP ISMC: Project Manager and Coordinator, University of Pretoria
Tiaan de Jager, Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences and Director: UP Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control, University of Pretoria
Share this article
The countries share related populations, economies, ecologies and epidemiologies. This interconnectedness highlights challenges and opportunities for more effective malaria control across the region.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Booker Prize: Damon Galgut's The Promise is a reminder of South Africa's continued and difficult journey to a better future
~ Behind the success of the Kenyan Twitter disinformation campaign to discredit the Pandora Papers
~ Shipping emissions must fall by a third by 2030 and reach zero before 2050 – new research
~ Syria's possible return to Lebanese scene
~ US military-industrial lobby against Biden's "Buy American" drive
~ Ethiopia cleared by High Commissioner for Human Rights
~ Remembrance Day: Flag-raising discussions in Canada pose questions about residential schools and what we remember
~ People with Disabilities Needed in Global Efforts to Combat Climate Change
~ Suburban voters responded to GOP culture war pitch in Virginia governor's race, and showed all politics are now national
~ East Coast flooding is a reminder that sea level is rising as the climate warms – here's why the ocean is pouring in more often
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter