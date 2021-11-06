Malaria elimination in southern Africa? Possibly, but these gaps need attention
By Taneshka Kruger, UP ISMC: Project Manager and Coordinator, University of Pretoria
Tiaan de Jager, Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences and Director: UP Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control, University of Pretoria
The countries share related populations, economies, ecologies and epidemiologies. This interconnectedness highlights challenges and opportunities for more effective malaria control across the region.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Saturday, November 6, 2021