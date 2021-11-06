Shipping emissions must fall by a third by 2030 and reach zero before 2050 – new research
By Simon Bullock, Research Associate, Shipping and Climate Change, University of Manchester
Alice Larkin, Professor of Climate Science and Energy Policy, University of Manchester
James Mason, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Physics, University of Manchester
International shipping is a crucial part of the global economy – 90% of the world’s trade is transported by sea. But almost all ships use fossil fuels, and so the sector is also a major emitter of greenhouse gas pollution – with emissions roughly on a level with the entire nation of Germany.
Progress on cutting emissions in shipping has been slow. In fact, emissions are no lower now than they were ten years ago. The sector’s record is under scrutiny at…
