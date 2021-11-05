Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US military-industrial lobby against Biden's "Buy American" drive

Share this article
The US military-industrial complex opposes President Joe Biden's “Buy American” campaign. After his party's losses in local elections, he took up the slogan coined by his predecessor and rival, Donald Trump. Manufacturers fear that making it more difficult for European imports to enter the US may bring on a reciprocal campaign in Europe to the detriment of US arms. There already exists a trade reciprocity agreement between the United States and Germany. The US defense industry is by far the (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ People with Disabilities Needed in Global Efforts to Combat Climate Change
~ Suburban voters responded to GOP culture war pitch in Virginia governor's race, and showed all politics are now national
~ East Coast flooding is a reminder that sea level is rising as the climate warms – here's why the ocean is pouring in more often
~ RSF files lawsuits against spying on journalists by German intelligence agencies
~ Librarians help students navigate an age of misinformation – but schools are cutting their numbers
~ South Africa's local government is broken: could the 2021 election outcomes be the turning point?
~ Sleeping longer than 6.5 hours a night associated with cognitive decline according to research – what's really going on here?
~ I'm an infectious disease doctor. Yes, I'm vaccinating our 5-year-old against COVID-19. Here is why you should too.
~ Fifty years ago, humans took the first full photo of Earth from space – the climate crisis means it's time for another
~ Outside theatre: why it mustn't stop after the pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter