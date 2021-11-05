Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Green lending: world's biggest banks' latest initiative at COP26 is a step backwards

By Paul David Richard Griffiths, Professor of Finance; Academic Director of Gaduate Programme in Banking, Finance & Fintech, EM Normandie – UGEI
Share this article
Over 450 of the world’s banks have committed to a new initiative at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference which is designed to decarbonise their investments. Overseen by former Bank of England supremo Mark Carney, the banks and other financial institutions signing up to Gfanz (the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero) are pledging to report annually on the carbon emissions linked to the projects they lend to.

They are also aiming…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Librarians help students navigate an age of misinformation – but schools are cutting their numbers
~ South Africa's local government is broken: could the 2021 election outcomes be the turning point?
~ Sleeping longer than 6.5 hours a night associated with cognitive decline according to research – what's really going on here?
~ I'm an infectious disease doctor. Yes, I'm vaccinating our 5-year-old against COVID-19. Here is why you should too.
~ Fifty years ago, humans took the first full photo of Earth from space – the climate crisis means it's time for another
~ Outside theatre: why it mustn't stop after the pandemic
~ Top scientist: why South Africa shouldn't be giving 12-17 year olds COVID shots -- now
~ Climate finance: it'll be cheaper in the long run if poorer countries receive it as a matter of urgency
~ COP26: Scotland's coral reefs are on the line at Glasgow climate change summit
~ Wages up as Americans are encouraged back to work and into the office – 3 takeaways from the latest jobs report
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter