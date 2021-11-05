Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Emergency Provisions Made Permanent

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Egyptian police special forces stand guard on Cairo's landmark Tahrir Square on January 25, 2016. © 2016 Mohamed el-Shahed via Getty Images (Beirut, November 5, 2021) – Days after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced the end of Egypt’s nationwide state of emergency on October 25, 2021, the government sent a slew of legal amendments to the parliament, incorporating many emergency-law-like provisions in other laws. The parliament swiftly passed the amendments on November 1. President al-Sisi still needs to formally sign them into law. “The passing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


