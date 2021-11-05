Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How poetry can help us understand the urgency of the climate crisis

By Christina Thatcher, Creative Writing Lecturer, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Share this article
I discovered Ellen Bass’ poem, Birdsong from My Patio, during the first UK lockdown. My garden hedge was stuffed with sparrows who seemed to always be singing. I expected to see and hear them in this poem too and, at first, I did: “I’ve never heard this much song, trills pure as crystal bells”. However, images of “acid rain”, “pesticides”, “contaminated insects” and “thin-shelled eggs” moved swiftly in. Instead of feeling joyous, I left the poem reeling. What have we done to our birds? What have we done to our world?…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Egypt: Emergency Provisions Made Permanent
~ Librarians provide tools to help students find better information – but schools are cutting their numbers
~ A new, lower threshold for lead poisoning in children means more kids will get tested – but the ultimate solution is eliminating lead sources
~ US Muslims gave more to charity than other Americans in 2020
~ Matching tweets to ZIP codes can spotlight hot spots of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
~ The US was not prepared for a pandemic – free market capitalism and government deregulation may be to blame
~ Is COVID-19 here to stay? A team of biologists explains what it means for a virus to become endemic
~ South Africa's liberation war veterans are angry: here's why
~ Nicaragua: former revolutionary Daniel Ortega now resembles the dictator he helped overthrow
~ Reducing air travel by small amounts each year could level off the climate impact
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter