Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: former revolutionary Daniel Ortega now resembles the dictator he helped overthrow

By Eline van Ommen, Lecturer in Contemporary History, University of Leeds
Share this article
Nicaraguans go to the polls on Sunday November 7 with former revolutionary leader, Daniel Ortega, hoping to win a fourth consecutive term in office. He’s not leaving much to chance, though. Prominent opposition figures (including presidential candidates) and critics have been imprisoned or forced into exile and newspaper offices have been raided.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Egypt: Emergency Provisions Made Permanent
~ How poetry can help us understand the urgency of the climate crisis
~ Librarians provide tools to help students find better information – but schools are cutting their numbers
~ A new, lower threshold for lead poisoning in children means more kids will get tested – but the ultimate solution is eliminating lead sources
~ US Muslims gave more to charity than other Americans in 2020
~ Matching tweets to ZIP codes can spotlight hot spots of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
~ The US was not prepared for a pandemic – free market capitalism and government deregulation may be to blame
~ Is COVID-19 here to stay? A team of biologists explains what it means for a virus to become endemic
~ South Africa's liberation war veterans are angry: here's why
~ Reducing air travel by small amounts each year could level off the climate impact
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter