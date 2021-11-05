Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Freedom of expression under siege after military coup in Sudan

By assistante Afrique
NewsWhat with journalists being arrested, state media placed under military control and the Internet disconnected, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the clampdown by the armed forces in Sudan and its serious consequences for the freedom to report the news and for access to information. “Military forces stormed Sudanese Radio and Television headquarters in Omdurman [the twin city of the capital Khartoum] and arrested employees,” the information ministry


© Reporters without borders -


