Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syrian journalist would face deadly reprisals if deported, RSF warns Turkey

By alexandraek
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Turkish authorities not to expel a Syrian exile journalist currently detained in Turkey over a humorous video, because his repatriation would expose him to extremely serious and probably deadly reprisals at the hands of the Syrian authorities.Majed Shama, a journalist working for the Syrian exile TV


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Forests can't handle all the net-zero emissions plans – companies and countries expect nature to offset too much carbon
~ Pasha 132: COVID South Africa: Top scientist on vaccine rollout lessons, and next steps
~ Pakistani amateur video reporter killed for covering illegal hunting of protected bird
~ Closing the loophole: a minimum wage for Australia's farm workers is long overdue
~ RBA says we are in a W-shaped recovery, with housing one of the few concerns
~ Cleo Smith case: how 'cognitive interviewing' can help police compile the most reliable evidence
~ Scrapping ID number requirement can be the first step in overcoming Indonesia's vaccine gap
~ Singapore: Halt Execution of Man with Intellectual Disability
~ Prisoner gives testimony at Guantánamo trial
~ Mike Pence backs People's Mujahedin of Iran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter