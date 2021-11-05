Tolerance.ca
Ethiopia cleared by High Commissioner for Human Rights

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, released her report on the conflict in Tigray (Ethiopia) on 3 November 2021. While determining that numerous crimes were committed, the HCHR exonerates the government from any genocidal intent or using hunger as a weapon. The Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, is a devout Pentecostal with a military background and an Omoro (the main ethnic group in the country for a long time discriminated against). He received the Nobel (...)


