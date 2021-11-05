Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 major heatwaves in 30 years have turned the Great Barrier Reef into a bleached checkerboard

By Terry Hughes, Distinguished Professor, James Cook University
Sean Connolly, Research Biologist, Smithsonian Institution
New research shows just 2% of the Great Barrier Reef remains untouched by bleaching since 1998. Its future survival depends on how much higher we allow global temperatures to rise.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


