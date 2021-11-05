Tolerance.ca
Closing the loophole: a minimum wage for Australia's farm workers is long overdue

By Michael Rose, Research fellow, Australian National University
The Fair Work Commission’s ruling that Australian farm workers paid piece rates to pick fruit and vegetables must now get a base wage of $25.41 an hour is long overdue and absolutely necessary.

In theory, anyone working in Australia should be paid a minimum wage. But piecework payments, by which workers are paid solely on what they produce with no guarantee of a minimum rate, have lingered on as a common practice in the agricultural sector.

As the commission’s ruling…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


