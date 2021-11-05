Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cleo Smith case: how 'cognitive interviewing' can help police compile the most reliable evidence

By Georgina Heydon, Associate professor in Criminology and Justice Studies, RMIT University
Share this article
Mounting evidence suggests the best way to interview an adult, even someone accused of child abduction, is to draw on the same principles that underpin child interviewing.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Closing the loophole: a minimum wage for Australia's farm workers is long overdue
~ RBA says we are in a W-shaped recovery, with housing one of the few concerns
~ Scrapping ID number requirement can be the first step in overcoming Indonesia's vaccine gap
~ Singapore: Halt Execution of Man with Intellectual Disability
~ Prisoner gives testimony at Guantánamo trial
~ Mike Pence backs People's Mujahedin of Iran
~ 5 major heatwaves in 30 years have turned the Great Barrier Reef into a bleached checkerboard
~ Big Mouth, an animated series about periods, masturbation and anxiety. What's not to like?
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Scott Morrison's foreign misadventure
~ Curious Kids: what is energy made of?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter