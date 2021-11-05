Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Scott Morrison's foreign misadventure

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Director of the Institute for Governance & Policy Analysis, Dr Lain Dare discuss the week in politics.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Scrapping ID number requirement can be the first step in overcoming Indonesia's vaccine gap
~ Singapore: Halt Execution of Man with Intellectual Disability
~ Prisoner gives testimony at Guantánamo trial
~ Mike Pence backs People's Mujahedin of Iran
~ Big Mouth, an animated series about periods, masturbation and anxiety. What's not to like?
~ Curious Kids: what is energy made of?
~ From dispossession to massacres, the Yoo-rrook Justice Commission sets a new standard for truth-telling
~ 5 major heatwaves in 30 years has turned the Great Barrier Reef into a bleached checkerboard
~ Why taking action on climate change is an Islamic obligation
~ The climate crisis gives science a new role. Here's how research ethics must change too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter