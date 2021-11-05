Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: what is energy made of?

By Sam Baron, Associate professor, Australian Catholic University
What is energy made of? — Ela, age 8, Melbourne



Hi Ela! What a great question!

For scientists, energy is not really a thing and so it isn’t made of something else, in the way a house is made of bricks.

Energy is more like a capacity. A capacity is an ability to do something.

Energy and work


Think of a musician: they have the capacity to play an instrument. A painter has the capacity…


© The Conversation -

© The Conversation -


