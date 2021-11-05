From dispossession to massacres, the Yoo-rrook Justice Commission sets a new standard for truth-telling
By Maggie Walter, Commissioner, Yoo-rrook Justice Commission, University of Tasmania
Eleanor Bourke, Professor and Chair of the Yoo-rrook Justice Commission, Indigenous Knowledge
Professor the Hon Kevin Bell AM QC, Commissioner, Yoo-rrook Justice Commission; Executive Director, Castan Centre for Human Rights Law, Faculty of Law, Monash University., Monash University
Sue-Anne Hunter, Commissioner at Yoo-rrook Justice Commission, Indigenous Knowledge
Wayne Atkinson, Commissioner of the Yoo-rrook Justice Commission, 2021-2024: Senior Fellow School of Social and Political Science, University of Melbourne., The University of Melbourne
The Yoo-rrook Justice Commission is a royal commission seeking truth-telling on the historical and contemporary injustices experienced by First Nations peoples in Victoria.
- Thursday, November 4, 2021