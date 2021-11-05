Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore: Halt Execution of Man with Intellectual Disability

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image An activist in Kuala Lumpur holds a placard in protest of the impending execution in Singapore of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, sentenced for importing diamorphine into Singapore, November 3, 2021. © 2021 Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Singapore authorities should halt the planned execution of a man with an intellectual disability, Human Rights Watch said today. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, a 33-year-old Malaysian national who was sentenced to death in 2010 for bringing 42.72 grams (approximately three tablespoons) of diamorphine into the country, is scheduled…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Prisoner gives testimony at Guantánamo trial
~ Mike Pence backs People's Mujahedin of Iran
~ 5 major heatwaves in 30 years has turned the Great Barrier Reef into a bleached checkerboard
~ Why taking action on climate change is an Islamic obligation
~ The climate crisis gives science a new role. Here's how research ethics must change too
~ Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself
~ COP26: it's half-time at the crucial Glasgow climate change summit – and here's the score
~ From Schools to Motels, Nowhere is Safe from Spy Cams in South Korea
~ Lessons from the Virginia governor's race: Make your best case
~ Supreme Court appears to suggest right to guns at home extends to carrying them in public too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter