Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 major heatwaves in 30 years has turned the Great Barrier Reef into a bleached checkerboard

By Terry Hughes, Distinguished Professor, James Cook University
Sean Connolly, Research Biologist, Smithsonian Institution
Share this article
New research shows just 2% of the Great Barrier Reef remains untouched by bleaching since 1998. Its future survival depends on how much higher we allow global temperatures to rise.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why taking action on climate change is an Islamic obligation
~ The climate crisis gives science a new role. Here's how research ethics must change too
~ Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself
~ COP26: it's half-time at the crucial Glasgow climate change summit – and here's the score
~ From Schools to Motels, Nowhere is Safe from Spy Cams in South Korea
~ Lessons from the Virginia governor's race: Make your best case
~ Supreme Court appears to suggest right to guns at home extends to carrying them in public too
~ Protesting during a pandemic: New Zealand's balancing act between a long tradition of protests and COVID rules
~ China: Release Gravely Ill Activist
~ A 150-year-old note from Charles Darwin is inspiring a change in the way forests are planted
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter