The climate crisis gives science a new role. Here's how research ethics must change too
By Alexandre Wadih Raffoul, PhD Candidate, Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, Uppsala University
David Fopp, Senior Lecturer, Department of Child and Youth Studies, Stockholm University
Emma Elfversson, Post-doctoral Researcher, Department of Peace and Conflict Research, Uppsala University
Helen Avery, Researcher, Centre for Advanced Middle Eastern Studies and Centre for Environmental and Climate Science (CEC), Lund University
Ryan Carolan, PhD Candidate, Swinburne University of Technology
Research ethics focus on avoiding wrongdoing, having been developed largely in response to biomedical scandals. Climate change puts the onus on researchers to add ‘do good’ to ‘do no harm’ principles.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 4, 2021