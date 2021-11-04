Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

From Schools to Motels, Nowhere is Safe from Spy Cams in South Korea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South Korean women protest against non-consensual filming and sharing of intimate images on August 4, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. © 2018 Jean Chung/Getty Images Last week, authorities arrested an elementary school principal in South Korea who had installed a spy camera inside a bathroom used by the school’s female staff members. In October, authorities arrested a group of men who had bribed a motel worker to install spy cameras in all rooms. Over a few months, they filmed hundreds of guests without their consent, later blackmailing some guests and threatening to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
